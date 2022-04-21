Keuchel (1-1) allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and one walk with zero strikeouts across one inning to take the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Keuchel was let down by his defense in the outing, as the White Sox committed three errors on the first six balls in play. However, he was hit hard thereafter, allowing eight consecutive hits in the second inning -- with the biggest being a grand slam by Jose Ramirez. It was an unequivocally disastrous effort, though it is worth noting that Keuchel had his start pushed back twice due to postponements caused by weather. He also threw better in his initial appearance of the season, when he surrendered three earned runs across five innings while striking out five against the Mariners. Given that, Keuchel should have the chance to rebound in his next turn through the rotation, which is currently projected to come Tuesday at Kansas City.