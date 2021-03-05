Keuchel is scheduled to start Monday against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
This will be Keuchel's first Cactus League start of 2021. The left-hander will be among the top three White Sox starters, along with Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, likely slotted in between the two righties.
