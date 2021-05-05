Keuchel surrendered only two hits and three walks across seven scoreless innings during Wednesday's extra-inning loss at Cincinnati. He had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision.

The 33-year-old has issued three-plus walks in each of his past two starts, but he was otherwise extremely effective against the Reds during Wednesday's series finale. Sonny Gray similarly blanked the White Sox, leading both starters to receive a no-decision despite not allowing any runs. Keuchel has a 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:14 K:BB across 38 innings through seven starts in 2021.