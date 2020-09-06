Keuchel left Sunday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Keuchel was lifted early from his last start with a stomach illness, but this seems to be something new. Scott Merkin of MLB.com noted that Keuchel "looked to be in some discomfort" after a warmup pitch. The lefty completed five innings on just 49 pitches prior to exiting.