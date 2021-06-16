Keuchel (6-1) allowed four hits and one walk across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rays.

Keuchel limited the Rays to one extra-base hit and allowed only two runners to reach scoring position across his seven innings of work. He's now turned in three consecutive starts in which he's worked at least six innings while not allowing more than two earned runs. The hot stretch has brought Keuchel's ERA down to 3.78, though he's still managed only 46 strikeouts across 78.2 frames.