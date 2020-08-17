Keuchel (3-2) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one across 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Cardinals.

Keuchel retired 15 of the first 17 batters he faced, surrendering only a walk and a single through five frames. However, he met resistance in the sixth inning, allowing three singles and a walk to account for his two earned runs. As would be expected, he generated 10 groundball outs and didn't miss many bats while inducing only eight swinging strikes across 93 total pitches. Keuchel now has a 3.07 ERA across 29.1 innings this season, and he'll look to maintain that success in his next start, currently projected to come Friday at the Cubs.