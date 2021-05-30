Keuchel (4-1) earned the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles after giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk while fanning two across five innings.

Keuchel didn't have his best stuff in the opener of the twin bill, but he pitched well enough to outduel Matt Harvey en route to his fourth win of the campaign. The veteran has given up three or more runs in three of his five starts this month, and he's next scheduled to take the mound at home against the Tigers next week.