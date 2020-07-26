Keuchel (1-0) earned the win Saturday against the Twins after giving up two runs on three hits and zero walks over 5.1 innings. He recorded one strikeout.

The veteran southpaw was on cruise control through five innings, but he was removed at 73 pitches with runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning. Nelson Cruz then clubbed a three-run homer on the second pitch from Steve Cishek. Still, it was a good first outing of the season for Keuchel, who has a solid matchup Friday at Kansas City for his next start.