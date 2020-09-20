Keuchel said he felt rusty during his return to the rotation Saturday against the Reds, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The results were good for Keuchel, who shut out the Reds for four innings, but the left-hander said the quality of pitches weren't there and referred to the outing as "one of the luckiest starts I've had." Keuchel started for the first time in 13 days, so the rust is to be expected. He'll get one more tuneup next Thursday at Cleveland before the playoffs begin.