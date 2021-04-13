Keuchel allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Monday.

Outside of a two-run homer allowed to Eddie Rosario, Keuchel was fine. Most importantly, he was efficient on short notice after Carlos Rodon was scratched due to an upset stomach; Keuchel completed five innings on only 68 pitches. After the game, manager Tony La Russa told Scott Merkin of MLB.com that Keuchel had thrown a bullpen session Sunday, and while it was said to be "not an extensive one," it explains why Keuchel's pitch count was limited even though he was technically on normal rest. Expect Keuchel to be available for a heavier workload this weekend in Boston.