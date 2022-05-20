Keuchel's scheduled start Friday against the Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Keuchel will start Saturday's contest, with Johnny Cueto and Michael Kopech handling the twin bill.
