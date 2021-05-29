Keuchel won't pitch as scheduled Friday against the Orioles after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Friday's contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Keuchel will start Game 1 of the twin bill while Lance Lynn takes the mound during the nightcap, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
