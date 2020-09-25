Keuchel allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Thursday.

The Chicago bullpen let him down, but Keuchel did his part with six innings of one-run ball, bringing his ERA for the season under 2.00. It's been a resurgent year for the 2015 AL Cy Young winner after a down season with Atlanta. Keuchel makes up for his lack of swing-and-miss stuff with groundballs galore -- he gave up a mere two homers in 63.1 innings this season. Look for Keuchel to start the second postseason game for the White Sox after Lucas Giolito starts Game 1.