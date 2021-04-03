Keuchel allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over four-plus innings in Friday's 12-8 win over the Angels.
Keuchel was given plenty of support -- he had a 7-1 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning -- but was unable to get through the five innings necessary to qualify for the win. The left-hander will look for a bounceback performance next Wednesday, April 7, at Seattle.
