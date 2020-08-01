Keuchel (2-0) picked up the win Friday in a 3-2 victory over the Royals, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

The veteran southpaw was staked to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and kept Kansas City's hitters off-balance long enough to record the win. Keuchel tossed 92 pitches (54 strikes) and while he wasn't dominant, he got the job done. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Brewers.