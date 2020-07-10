Keuchel expects to be built up to five innings in his final summer camp start, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Starting pitchers will likely be entering the season at varying levels of readiness depending on how well they were able to stay in shape while play was shut down. If Keuchel does indeed reach five innings in camp, he should be ready to handle something similar to a full workload in his first start of the regular season.
