Keuchel agreed to a contract with the White Sox on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's a heavy contrast to last season when Keuchel didn't reach a deal until signing with the Braves in June. The veteran left-hander posted a 3.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 91:39 K:BB over 112.2 innings across 19 starts with Atlanta, which are similar to his numbers from the 2018 season. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, it's a three-year deal worth $55.5 million that includes a vesting option for a fourth year worth an additional $18.5 million.

