White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Knows how to prepare
Keuchel may be better prepared for the pandemic-induced layoff than other starters, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.
Keuchel, like every MLB starter, is coping with the layoff, but he was in the same position in 2019. A free agent at this time last year, Keuchel did not sign with the Braves until after June's amateur draft. The left-hander kept his arm in shape at home in Newport Beach (Calif.). "I was throwing every fifth day just like in spring training," he said. "Physically, I was so in shape that I was ready to go but until you get that major-league adrenaline and atmosphere out there, it's tough to duplicate." Keuchel, who is lining up to be the second starter behind Lucas Giolito, offers balance in the rotation as a lefty who doesn't overpower opponents with a high-velocity fastball.
