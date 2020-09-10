Keuchel was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with back spasms, retroactive to Sept. 7.
He can return Sept. 17 against the Twins if he requires the minimum stay. Reynaldo Lopez was recalled to presumably take Keuchel's spot in the rotation.
