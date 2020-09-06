Keuchel left Sunday's game against the Royals with lower-back stiffness and is day-to-day, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

This seems to be good news all things considered; it's not an arm injury, and the fact the White Sox used the term "day-to-day" suggests Keuchel could make his next start. That said, the team may want to wait and see how he feels in the coming days before making any final decisions regarding his status for next weekend.