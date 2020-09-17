Keuchel (back) won't start Thursday versus the Twins but could pitch this weekend against the Reds, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The team was previously targeting Thursday for the left-hander's return from the injured list, but Reynaldo Lopez will instead be taking the mound. Keuchel didn't suffer any sort of setback, and manager Rick Renteria said he was pushed back in order to better line up the starting rotation for the playoffs, per James Fegan of The Athletic.