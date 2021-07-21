Keuchel allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Keuchel left with a lead, but the Twins scratched out three runs off two relievers before the White Sox made their own comeback in the eighth inning. The left-hander has just one win over his last five outings and a 5.70 ERA during that run. Keuchel's next rotation turn comes due Monday on the road in Kansas City.