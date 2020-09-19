Keuchel (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Reds.

Keuchel will return to the mound after spending just over 10 days on the injured list while dealing with back spasms. The southpaw was initially slated to rejoin the rotation Thursday, but the slight delay in his return gave him some extra time to recover while lining him up for the playoffs. Keuchel carries a 2.19 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 53.1 innings this season.