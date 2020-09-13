Keuchel (back) remains on track to start Thursday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This had been the target return date and it sounds like nothing has changed in that regard. It's not official yet, but fantasy managers can expect to have Keuchel back for that matchup. He threw five innings Sept. 6, so he should be able to go deep enough to qualify for the win if he is efficient with his pitches.