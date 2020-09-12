Keuchel (back) is tentatively expected to return from the injured list to start next Thursday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Keuchel was placed on the injured list Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 7, so he will be eligible to return for the fourth game of the series against Minnesota. That's an important series between the two leaders in the AL Central.
