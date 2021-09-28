Keuchel (9-9) tossed five innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two on his way to a win versus the Tigers on Monday.
The left-hander gave up one run in the second inning and then a solo home run in the fifth by Jonathan Schoop accounted for the other run against him. It was the third consecutive outing in which he allowed two runs, but he has an inflated 2.00 WHIP over 16 innings in those starts. Keuchel is not lined up to pitch again before the regular season ends Sunday, finishing the 2021 campaign with an underwhelming 5.13 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 161.1 innings.
