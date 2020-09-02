Keuchel was limited to five innings during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Twins due to a stomach issue, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He allowed one unearned run on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks, and he did not factor in the decision.

The veteran southpaw was still able to reach 85 pitches Tuesday, so the illness likely only shortened the outing by an inning. There was plenty of traffic on the bases, but Keuchel escaped without allowing an earned run as he didn't give up any extra-base hits. The 32-year-old has a 2.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB through 48.1 innings, and he lines up to start Sunday in Kansas City, assuming the stomach issue presents no further complications.