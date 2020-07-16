Keuchel did not allow a baserunner while pitching from the stretch for 3.2 innings during Wednesday's intrasquad game, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Following the outing, Keuchel said he's considering working exclusively from the stretch during the season. "I might be a left-handed, softer version of Stephen Strasburg," said Keuchel. "The windup really hasn't felt phenomenal to me, but then the other side of it is that the stretch has felt so locked in that I might just go with that." The left-hander has been efficient during his summer camp outings, but that has limited his innings. While other starters are up to four or five innings, Keuchel hopes to reach four-to-five innings in his final camp appearance Monday against the Cubs.