Keuchel (2-5) took the loss against Boston on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over two innings.

Keuchel's outing got off to an ominous beginning when Enrique Hernandez led off the game with a home run, and the veteran hurler went on to allow two more runs in the frame. He then served up a three-run shot to Trevor Story in the second inning and didn't make it back out to the mound for the third. Blowups like these have been a theme for Keuchel this season -- he has now given up six or more runs in three of his eight starts. He's had some decent outings as well, but it's tough to invest fantasy stock in a pitcher who has a 7.88 ERA on the season, especially when that is accompanied by an ugly 20:20 K:BB.