Keuchel (1-0) won for the first time in four starts, holding the Red Sox to two runs on six hits for a victory in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out one over five-plus innings.

Keuchel was in command for much of the game and didn't walk a batter for the first time in four starts. He retired the first seven in a row and was pulled after Enrique Hernandez led off the sixth inning with a home run. It was an opposite-field job that curled in around the right-field foul pole and had an expected batting average of .070. It was a typical Keuchel day, as eight of his 15 outs were on groundballs (one flyout). The left-hander brings a 5.68 ERA into his next start Saturday at home against the Rangers.