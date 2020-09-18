Keuchel (back) will return from the injured list Saturday and start at Cincinnati, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old was previously expected to rejoin the rotation Thursday, but the team pushed his return back a few days to line him up for the playoffs. Keuchel has a 6-2 record with a 2.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB over 53.1 innings this season.