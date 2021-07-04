Keuchel (6-3) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over four-plus innings to get the loss to Detroit on Saturday.

Keuchel navigated the first turn through the order without much noise before the Tigers jumped on him for crooked numbers in the fourth and fifth innings. This continues a gruesome three-outing stretch for the left-hander, who has a 9.26 ERA over the last 11.2 innings. He'll look to reverse the trend in his next start, tentatively scheduled for Friday at Baltimore.