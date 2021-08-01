Keuchel allowed five runs on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings Saturday against Cleveland. He did not factor into the decision.

Three of the five hits against Keuchel were home runs, the second straight game in which he's served up a trio of long balls. Franmil Reyes delivered the knockout blow with an RBI double in the sixth inning that gave Cleveland a 6-4 lead. The 33-year-old Keuchel, who has yielded 11 homers over his last six starts, is 7-4 in 21 appearances this season with a 4.51 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.