Keuchel (5-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Pirates after allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over six innings.

The left-hander remarkably managed not to throw a first-pitch strike to any of the 25 batters he faced, but he was still able to deliver a quality start. Keuchel is off to a fantastic start in 2020 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB through 43.1 innings, and he'll look to keep things rolling Tuesday in Minnesota.