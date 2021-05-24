Keuchel allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four in four innings during Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Keuchel had picked up wins in each of his last two starts, but he was forced to settle for a somewhat unlucky no-decision Sunday. He gave up a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning and allowed three consecutive baserunners in the bottom of the fifth inning that eventually led to his removal. The southpaw has now posted a 4.28 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 54.2 innings across his first 10 starts of the year. Keuchel tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Orioles on Friday.