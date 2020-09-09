Keuchel (back) will not make his scheduled start this weekend against Detroit, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox are reportedly not overly concerned about the lower-back stiffness that forced the veteran lefty to leave his previous start against the Royals early Sunday, but they'll skip his next turn just to be safe. He's expected to be ready to pitch at some point during next week's series against the Twins, which runs from Monday through Thursday. The team hasn't announced who will make a spot start in his absence.
