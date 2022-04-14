Keuchel (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits and stuck out five without walking a batter across five innings during Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners.

Keuchel drew his first start of the season and was solid across five frames. Ty France struck early with a home run in the first, but Keuchel was able to toss four scoreless frames before getting himself into a jam in the fifth. The crafty lefty was able to escape without too much damage and earned his first win of the season. He'll look to build off his strong start Monday, when he's tentatively scheduled to start in Cleveland.