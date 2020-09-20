Keuchel didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Reds, allowing four hits and three walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

While the veteran southpaw didn't last long enough to qualify for his seventh win of the year, it was otherwise a very successful return from the IL. Keuchel fired 42 of 75 pitches for strikes while lowering his ERA to 2.04, and he'll get one more turn through the rotation Thursday in Cleveland to get stretched out a little more before the playoffs.