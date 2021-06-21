Keuchel (6-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Astros after allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks across 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

Keuchel couldn't even get out of the third inning in what was his worst performance of the season -- as well as his shortest one by a wide margin. The six runs allowed tied a season-worst mark for the veteran, and the seven hits were just one short of tying the season-worst figure, too. Keuchel still owns a decent 3.98 ERA and will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Mariners.