Keuchel (2-4) got the loss Saturday after he pitched four innings, giving up six runs on six hits and three walks versus the Yankees.

After holding the Yankees scoreless over five innings in his last start, Keuchel got into trouble early in this one. He surrendered five runs in the second frame, which was highlighted by a DJ LeMahieu grand slam with two outs. He later gave up another run in the next inning. The left-hander failed to register a strikeout for the second time this year and the tough outing put an end to a strong stretch for the 34-year-old. Over his prior four starts, he had posted a 2.70 ERA over 20 innings. Keuchel has had a couple blow ups this year including Saturday and his season-long numbers now stand at a 6.60 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with 16 punchouts over 30 innings in seven outings.