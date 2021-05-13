Keuchel (2-1) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one across 5.2 innings, getting the win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Keuchel allowed six earned runs, but received enough run support to get the win in an offensive-heavy game. He surrendered a two-out solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the first inning. The 33-year-old had a couple solid starts, but has been mediocre overall with a 4.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 43.2 innings. In addition, he has a bad 1.2 K/BB. His next start is Monday in Minnesota.