Keuchel (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in a loss to the Tigers on Monday. He struck out four.

The lefty groundballer gave up a homer for just the second time this season. He still managed to spin a quality start, his second in a row. Keuchel's eight-strikeout game against Milwaukee last week was an anomaly, though the 2015 AL Cy Young winner is showing that he can still be an asset in fantasy leagues despite lacking traditional dominance. We'll see if he makes his scheduled start this weekend against the Cardinals.