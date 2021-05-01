Keuchel (1-1) yielded four runs on four hits and four walks across six innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against Cleveland.

For the most part, it was a solid outing for Keuchel aside from one nightmare inning. He tossed five shutout frames with an ugly four-run third sandwiched in the middle. The 6-foot-2 lefty raised his season ERA to 4.65 through 31 innings. Keuchel is lined up to face the Royals in Kansas City next weekend.