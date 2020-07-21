Keuchel allowed one hit over five scoreless innings in Monday's exhibition game against the Cubs, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

Keuchel faced the minimum of 15 batters as the one lone baserunner was wiped out by a double play. This marked the first time in summer camp that he reached five innings, the minimum number of innings required to qualify for a win. The left-hander is scheduled to start the second game of the season, Saturday at home against the Twins.