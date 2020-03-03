White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Throws four innings Monday
Keuchel allowed one run on six hits while striking out one over four innings in a spring game against the Padres on Monday.
Keuchel looked in mid-season form during his spring debut, inducing nine groundball outs with a lot of soft contact. The left-hander worked his pitch count to 50 (34 strikes) and was pleased with where he's at. ''I've been saying all spring that I felt ahead of schedule physically and mentally where I'm at,'' Keuchel, who missed spring training as a free agent a year ago, told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. ''That's just a huge sign for me.'' The groundball pitcher also suggested the White Sox might deploy defensive alignments behind him, which could allow fewer balls to get through the infield.
More News
-
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Ahead of schedule•
-
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Inks deal with White Sox•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Named Game 4 starter•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Takes no-decision in Game 1•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Named NLDS Game 1 starter•
-
Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Hit with another loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...