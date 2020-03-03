Play

Keuchel allowed one run on six hits while striking out one over four innings in a spring game against the Padres on Monday.

Keuchel looked in mid-season form during his spring debut, inducing nine groundball outs with a lot of soft contact. The left-hander worked his pitch count to 50 (34 strikes) and was pleased with where he's at. ''I've been saying all spring that I felt ahead of schedule physically and mentally where I'm at,'' Keuchel, who missed spring training as a free agent a year ago, told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. ''That's just a huge sign for me.'' The groundball pitcher also suggested the White Sox might deploy defensive alignments behind him, which could allow fewer balls to get through the infield.

