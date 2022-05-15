Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three.

Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is expected to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.