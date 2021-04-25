Keuchel didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers. He tossed six scoreless innings, allowing seven hits while fanning two.

Keuchel had a poor start to the season and posted a 5.68 ERA across his first four outings, but he bounced back here and completed a series of in-season milestones -- this was his first scoreless outing of the campaign and it was also the first time he pitched at least six innings. The 33-year-old left-hander is slated to take the ball next week against the Indians.