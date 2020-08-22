Keuchel (4-2) allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three to pick up the win over the Cubs on Friday.

Keuchel was well supported as the White Sox belted six home runs in the 10-1 win, but the left-hander didn't need much to lead them to their sixth straight win. It was Keuchel's longest outing of the season -- 114 pitches -- and third quality start, dropping his ERA to 2.65. Keuchel will aim for his fifth win next Wednesday at home against the worst team in baseball, the Pirates.