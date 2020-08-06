Keuchel (2-1) suffered the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Despite taking his first loss, Keuchel tossed his longest game of the year after failing to complete six innings in his previous two outings. Aside from an RBI single by Eric Sogard in the third frame, the southpaw was lights out, sending eight batters down on strikes. Across three starts, Keuchel owns a 2.55 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB. He'll look to get back into the win column Monday at Detroit.