Keuchel and the White Sox won't face the Guardians on Tuesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

As a result of the series opener being postponed for the second time in as many days, Keuchel is now set to miss out on a two-start week. The two clubs will make up Tuesday's postponement as a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, with Keuchel getting the ball for the first game of the twin bill, according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. With the White Sox now scheduled to play six games in five days, the team will have to add a temporary sixth starter to the mix at some point between Wednesday and Sunday.